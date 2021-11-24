Convicted Child Molester and Pedophile Sentenced to 15 Years of Imprisonment

For Transporting Obscene Materials

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Michael Christianson, 52, of LaPorte, Indiana, a convicted child molester and pedophile, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon upon his plea of guilty to three counts of transporting obscene materials, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Christianson, a convicted child molester, and pedophile was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, between on or about June 22, 2019, and July 2, 2019, Christianson used a computer to submit three books that contained obscene content to a publisher in North Carolina. Specifically, the books Christianson had authored, contained photos of children’s genitals and children engaged in sexual activity.

Christianson authored the books while being a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of child molestation in LaPorte County, Indiana in 2003, for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. In his pro se filings with this Court, Defendant proclaimed himself to be a “virtuous pedosexual”.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Kelley and former Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster.

