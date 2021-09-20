Former Crown Point Procurement Manager Sentenced for Embezzling from Company

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Marwan Kawar, 60, of Crown Point, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon upon his plea of guilty to mail fraud announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Kawar was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the victim of his offense in the amount of $397,223.29.

According to documents in the case, from September 2012 until February 2019, Kawar devised a scheme to defraud his employer by creating, approving and submitting payment for fraudulent purchase orders, invoices, and shipping receipts in the name of a sham company that he created and controlled. These invoices caused his employer to mail checks to his sham company for goods and services they never received.

Kawar attempted to flee the country before his sentencing, but federal agents apprehended him at the O’Hare Airport before he could board the flight. The cash he had in his possession at that time will go towards the restitution owed to the victim.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Kelley and Diane Berkowitz.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.