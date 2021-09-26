Former Manager of Mascoutah Trucking Company Sentenced to Prison

For Defrauding Mascoutah Trucking Company Out of More Than $600,000

East St. Louis, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Thursday morning, Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, Ill., was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, Ill., out of more than $600,000. In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.

Mayer pled guilty to the fraud scheme in federal court in East St. Louis on May 4, 2021. When he pled guilty, Mayer admitted that beginning in July 2019, he started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash. The value of the tires that Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. In total, Mayer caused Jung Truck to sustain a loss of more than $620,000. The scheme lasted until Mayer was caught in May 2020.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Mayer to serve a period of 3 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. The court further ordered Mayer to pay $624,807.63 in restitution to Jung Truck of Mascoutah.

The case was investigated by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States AttorneyScott A. Verseman.

Through the years, the division—headquartered in the Illinois state capital—has investigated many major cases of political corruption. Three sitting or previous Illinois governors, for instance, have been convicted of various crimes following FBI investigations—Otto Kerner in 1983, Dan Walker in 1987, and George Ryan in 2007. In Ryan’s case, a long-running racketeering probe called Operation Safe Roads led to more than 70 others being charged with crimes.