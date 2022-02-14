Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 84 Months in Prison

For Possession of Child Pornography

(MGN)

Fort Wayne, IN-(ENEWSPF)- David Miller, 48 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, after pleading guilty to possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Miller was sentenced to 84 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in September 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that suspected images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct had been uploaded to a particular site. NCMEC later identified an image and several videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that had been uploaded to an account belonging to Miller. When he was interviewed in December 2018, Miller admitted to receiving links to images of children, ages 3 to 17, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and admitted there would be “a lot” of these images which he saved to his account.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.

