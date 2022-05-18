Gary Man Convicted of Firearms Offense

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Milton L. Harvey, Jr, age 42, of Gary, Indiana, was found guilty of a firearm offense following a 2-day jury trial in front of United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Harvey was found guilty by the jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm in August of 2016.

Harvey’s sentencing will be set for a later date. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Nick Padilla and Kevin Wolff.

This is from a release from the United States Department of Justice.