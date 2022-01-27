Gary Man Sentenced to 360 Months in Prison

On Four Counts of Production of Child Pornography

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Stephen Coleman, 30 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced to 360 months in prison by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to four counts of production of child pornography announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Coleman was sentenced to 360 months in prison, a 15-year term of supervised release, and ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, between May of 2017 and July of 2018, Coleman produced sexually explicit images of four minor children between the ages of six and eleven years.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath and Jill Koster, formerly an Assistant United States in the Northern District of Indiana Attorney (now an AUSA in the District of the Virgin Islands).

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.