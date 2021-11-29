Jessica Guska, 43, Portage Woman Sentenced For Wire Fraud

(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Jessica Guska (a/k/a Jessica Irvine, Jessica Brewer, Jessica Carrington, and Jessica Hoggard), 43, Portage, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon her plea of guilty to wire fraud, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Guska was sentenced to 4 months in prison followed by 4 months of home detention and 2 years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $29,490.34 in restitution to the victim of her offense.

According to documents in this case, Guska was the president of Cedar Lake-based Riptide Travel Softball, a competitive softball club for girls. Guska was responsible for managing Riptide Travel Softball’s finances. From August 2018, until approximately October 2019, Guska embezzled money meant for Riptide Travel Softball and used it to pay her personal expenses, including health care costs, air travel, vacations, and property taxes.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Cedar Lake Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Molly Kelley and Diane Berkowitz.

