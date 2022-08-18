Matteson, IL Man Sentenced to 77 Months in Prison: Feds

For Firearm Offense

(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Javell Thompson, 34 years old, of Matteson, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Thompson was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on October 24, 2020, law enforcement in Gary, Indiana stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation that Thompson was driving. During a search of the vehicle, a pistol with an extended magazine was recovered. Thompson admitted to possessing the firearm. His criminal history revealed that he has two prior felony convictions, an aggravated fleeing conviction from 2013 and a burglary conviction from 2015, as such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team and the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Toth.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.