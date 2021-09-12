Members of a Drug Trafficking Ring Have Been Sentenced

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A drug trafficking ring consisting of at least 24 people have been sentenced in federal court. The organization operated in and around the historic Haughville neighborhood in Indianapolis from April 2018 to January 2019. A federal grand jury in Evansville indicted the members of this organization in January of 2019.

According to court documents, from April 2018 and continuing through January 2019, twenty- four members of a drug trafficking ring would sell large quantities of illegal substances in and around the near westside of Indianapolis. Jshane Trice and Terrence Stum directed the illegal activities of the methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine-trafficking organization. The other members of the organization would assist Trice or Stum by distributing the drugs, purchasing drugs for redistribution, prepare the drugs for distribution, transport the drugs for distribution, and conceal the drugs on other members’ behalf.

“This investigation is a great example of law enforcement working together to address citizens’ concerns about narcotics trafficking in their neighborhoods,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “Using combined resources to attack these criminal organizations works and I want to thank our federal, state, and local partners for their help in dismantling this high-level narcotics organization within Indianapolis.”

Below are the individuals who were indicted, prosecuted, and sentenced to federal prison.

Jshaun Trice – sentenced to 210 months and 5 years supervised release

Terrence Stum – sentenced to 262 months and 5 years supervised release

Demetrick Holder – sentenced to 72 months and 3 years supervised release

Gerald Hoskins – sentenced to 36 months and 3 years supervised release

Darryl Allen – sentenced to 240 months and 5 years supervised release

Eric Bard – sentenced to 262 months and 5 years supervised release

Dustin Manuel – sentenced to 96 months and 5 years supervised release

Kelvin Washington – sentenced to 60 months and 4 years supervised release

Devin Jones – sentenced to 30 months and 3 years supervised release

Adrian Myles – sentenced to 60 months and 5 years supervised release

Christopher Hill – sentenced to 120 months and 5 years supervised release

Robert Hadley – sentenced to 72 months and 4 years supervised release

Danny Jenkins – sentenced to 118 months and 4 years supervised release

Antonio McClure – sentenced to 160 months and 5 years supervised release

James Gibson – sentenced to 124 months and 5 years supervised release

Carlo Payne – sentenced to 160 months and 5 years supervised release

Thomas Acord – sentenced to 108 months and 3 years supervised release

Alton Brown Sr. – sentenced to 121 months and 5 years supervised release

Steven Savage – sentenced to time served and 4 years supervised release

Derrick O’Connor – sentenced to 60 months and 3 years supervised release

Melissa Kidwell – sentenced to time served and 4 years supervised release

Jacqueline Huffman – sentenced to 60 months and 4 years supervised release

Jacob Jones – sentenced to 140 months and 5 years supervised release

Allen Brown – sentenced to time served and 4 years supervised release

Multiple law enforcement agencies contributed to the prosecution of this case including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Indiana State Police, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Peter A. Blackett and Michelle P. Brady prosecuted this case for the government.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.