Serial Armed Robber Sentenced to Life Plus 20 Years in Prison

(MGN)

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- An Indianapolis man was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for committing a series of violent armed robberies throughout the Indianapolis area in November 2019, the feds dubbing him a “serial armed robber.”

In June 2021, Jerry Davis, 51, was convicted by a jury of robbing four business from November 12, 2019 through November 20, 2019. The employees of two Speedway convenience stores, a Denny’s restaurant, and the Taste of Indiana, were all victimized by Davis. During these robberies, Davis attacked the innocent employees with bear spray, and a large metal pipe.

Davis has a long, violent, criminal history including five prior convictions in state court for robbery and or attempted robbery. Due to his violent criminal history and past convictions for serious violent felonies, Davis received the life plus 20 years sentence pursuant to the federal “three strikes law.”

“Mr. Davis has been victimizing the citizens of this community with his violent behavior for twenty-five years,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Each time the defendant returned to the community from prison he could have changed his ways. Instead, he chose to engage in a series of violent attacks against innocent victims. The serious sentence imposed demonstrates that repeat violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”

“Identifying Mr. Davis and ending his reign of terror over the community would not have been possible without the ongoing collaboration the FBI has with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “It is through such partnerships that we will continue to bring to justice those who think they are above the law and can conduct their illegal activities without repercussions.”

This case of a serial armed robber was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Task Force, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Peter A. Blackett and Bradley P. Shepard prosecuted the case. It should be noted that there is no parole in the federal system.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.