Park Forest
Saturday, August 20, 2022
South Holland Man Sentenced to 175 Months in Prison For Bank Robbery

Justice, Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse, Tim Evanson
Justice outside the Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse in Alexandria, VA. (Photo: Tim Evanson – Flickr – CC license)

South Bend, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Keith Kelly, 50 years old, of South Holland, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty on his plea of guilty to bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Kelly was sentenced to 175 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. 

According to documents in the case, in October 2021, Kelly walked into a bank in South Bend, Indiana, gave one of the bank tellers a note demanding cash, and indicated he had a gun. He showed the teller a black object under his shirt. Kelly left the bank with cash but was caught by police shortly thereafter with the cash, the demand note, and a plastic gun. Kelly has a lengthy criminal history including 5 prior felony robbery convictions, and he was determined to be a career offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joel Gabrielse and Kimberly Schultz.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.

