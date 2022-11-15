“Vaccine Hesitancy” Probably Cost Republicans the Midterms

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist cosmologist author and science communicator., Photo Date: 7/20/09. (MGN)

ENEWSPF COMMENTARY – Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist cosmologist, referenced “vaccine hesitancy” in observing that a higher number of COVID-19 deaths among conservatives may have cost Republicans the midterms.

Dr. Tyson made the observation on Twitter, “Vaccine hesitancy, which was much higher among Republican voters than Democrats during COVID, led to disproportionate deaths among conservatives, and may have cost them the mid-term elections in close races.”

In his tweet, Dr. Tyson referenced an article on PoliticalWire.com: Covid Deaths Probably Cost Republicans the Midterms. The article says, in part:

Jonathan Last: “So again, lots of factors were at play. Including one that doesn’t get talked about much: excess Covid deaths. There’s been an ongoing study of the Republican resistance to the Covid vaccines and the preliminary findings suggest that post-vaccine, Republicans accounted for about 80 percent more of the excess deaths than Democrats. Part of this is because of vaccine hesitancy; part of it is because of the age profile of voters.” “I’m not going to burden you with the math here, but if you want to read up on it, the data is quite striking, all the way to the county level.” “To take just one example: between January 2021 and this month, 9,400 people in Nevada died of Covid. The data suggests that the majority of these people would have been Republican voters. Keep that number in mind.”

The number-crunching was done by the Pew Research Center, which says the following regarding how they arrived at their conclusions: