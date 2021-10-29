10-digit Dialing Now in Effect for Area Code 708

AT&T Service Vehicle (Photo by John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Starting last Sunday, October 24, landline callers with 708 area codes are required to dial 10 digits (1-708-XXX-XXXX) when calling another 708-number just as they do when calling someone outside their home area. This same change applies to landlines in the 309 and 618 area codes in Illinois, as well as numerous other area codes across the country.

The change in dialing patterns will allow the introduction of “988” as the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Line. However, the new crisis line will not be active until July 16, 2022. Until that time, crisis calls should continue to be directed to 800-273-8255.

Landline users with 708 area codes should ensure that any devices that have pre-programed automated call numbers such as speed dialers, alarm systems, medical monitoring equipment, and cell phone contact lists are updated to include all ten digits.

Callers who forget to dial all 10-digits may hear a fast busy signal or receive a recorded message instructing them to dial one plus the area code.

There is no change to calling special 3-digit numbers such as 911, 411, or 611.