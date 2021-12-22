2021 Year in Review Highlighting Accomplishments for Illinois’ Second Congressional District

Congresswoman Robin Kelly Releases Her 2021 Year in Review

Rep. Kelly and her staff helped reunite the Lopez family. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), released her 2021 Year in Review report, detailing her legislative accomplishments in Washington and services provided to her constituents in Illinois.

“Serving the people of Illinois’ Second Congressional District is a pleasure and an honor. I am grateful that my team and I were able to help more than 600 constituents resolve issues with federal agencies and return more than $1 million of their hard-earned benefits to them,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I’m proud of our work in D.C. to help the American people and grow our economy by passing the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and to advance additional policies that will bring affordable healthcare to everyone, to prevent gun violence and create opportunity in our communities. From South Chicago to Kankakee, I’m proud of what I have accomplished for my constituents this year, and I look forward to continuing to serve Illinoisans in 2022.”

Key Takeaways:

Rep. Kelly and her team closed nearly 600 constituent services cases, helping constituents resolve issues with federal agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and the Social Security Administration.



Through Rep. Kelly’s constituent services operation, she returned $1.1 million to constituents by resolving incorrect social security payments, delayed veterans’ benefits, tax returns and more.



Rep. Kelly and her staff helped reunite the Lopez family, whose mother was not permitted to return to the U.S. for nearly two years after traveling to Mexico for an immigration appointment.



In voting to pass the American Rescue Plan, Rep. Kelly brought $210 million in Child Tax Credit payments, $22 million in restaurant grants for small businesses, $536 million in shuttered venue grants, $5 billion to help K-12 schools reopen, $269 million for Community Health Centers to vaccinate communities and more than 196,000 jobs to Illinois.



Rep. Kelly voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will invest more than $16 billion in Illinois’ infrastructure and create 2 million jobs per year over the course of the next decade nationwide.



Rep. Kelly introduced more than five bills to address gun violence and successfully advocated for increased funding for community violence prevention.



Through the American Rescue Plan, Rep. Kelly advanced her MOMMAs Act legislation to provide 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage.



Congress passed Rep. Kelly’s Protecting Seniors from Scams Act to require the Federal Trade commission to report on scams targeting older adults.



As a Co-Chair of the Caucus on Black Women and Girls, Rep. Kelly released the first ever Congressional Report on Black Women and Girls.

Congresswoman Kelly’s full 2021 Year in Review is available to view here.

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.