4th of July Promises Sun, Warming Temps

A 3-wheel hot rod takes to the streets in the 2017 4th of July parade. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Foresters can anticipate sun and warming temperatures as we move to the Fourth of July. Almost on cue, Independence Day, Sunday, the day of the parade, promises to be sunny with a high near 91 degrees, the National Weather Service said Thursday night.

After a cool night approaching 57 degrees, Friday in the Village should be mostly sunny and comfortable, with a high near 74. The wind will be gentle, north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts may approach 10 mph.

Friday night will be cool again, mostly clear with a low around 53. The wind will continue softly north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

As we prepare for the return of Main Street Market, Saturday looks to be ideal, blue skies and sunny with a high near 84 degrees. The wind should be calm, turning west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 10 mph during the day.

Saturday night, look for clear skies with a low near 65, with a quiet west wind around 5 mph with gusts approaching 10 mph.

Sunday, Independence Day, will be sunny. Temperatures should spike near 91 degrees. Winds, if any, should be calm. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 68.

And Monday, the federal observed holiday for July 4 when many have off, the skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

The next chance for rain is not until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.