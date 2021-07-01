Beech Grove Man Charged with Arson for Fire at Amtrak Facility

Justice outside the Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse in Alexandria, VA. (Photo: Tim Evanson – Flickr – CC license)

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A Beech Grove man was arrested today in Indianapolis on federal criminal charges related to his alleged setting fire to two buildings at the Amtrak Facility in Beech Grove, early morning on May 2, 2021.

According to court documents, on the night of May 1, 2021, Casey Sage, 34, trespassed onto the grounds of the Amtrak facility, which is located at 202 Garstang Street in Beech Grove. Surveillance video captured Sage as he moved around the Amtrak facility rail yard. Then, in the early morning hours of May 2, 2021, Sage entered two storage buildings in the rail yard containing various flammable or hazardous chemicals and other materials. Sage ignited each building and its contents using railroad flares he picked up at the site. Both buildings quickly erupted in flames, and video surveillance captured several explosions and flying debris as first responders arrived and fought the flames. The buildings and their contents were destroyed, and Amtrak has estimated that the fires resulted in approximately one million dollars in damages.

“Mr. Sage committed a violent and dangerous criminal act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “By burning down two buildings containing flammable and hazardous materials, Sage not only destroyed public property, he exposed first responders and Amtrak employees to a substantial risk of serious injury. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ quick response to the scene and their speedy efforts to investigate this case.”

“Today’s actions represent our commitment to pursuing every avenue possible to seek justice and hold accountable those who perpetrate extremely dangerous crimes like arson,” said Basil Demczak, the Special Agent in Charge of Amtrak Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “These crimes not only put Amtrak’s property at risk but could have jeopardized the lives of Amtrak employees and first responders. We appreciate the seamless collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as well as the sustained professionalism exhibited by our investigative staff and partner agencies throughout the investigation.”

Sage is charged with Arson. If convicted, Sage faces 5 to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by Amtrak’s Office of the Inspector General, Amtrak Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Beech Grove Fire Department, Beech Grove Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Assistant United States Attorneys William L. McCoskey and Adam Eakman, are prosecuting this case for the government.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.