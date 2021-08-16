Blooze Brothers Highlight Final Main Streets Nights this Wednesday

Freedom Hall Photo: Blooze Brothers

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The last Main Street Nights of the season will occur too soon, this Wednesday, August 18 on the Village Green. The season was extended a week when the June 30 event was postponed due to rain. The performers scheduled to appear that evening will be returning this week, with the Blooze Brothers highlighting the evening.

ScribbleMonster, a children’s music and audience participation program, begins at 6:30 pm. As pioneers of the “Kindie Rock” scene, they have played at venues and festivals, including Lollapalooza and around the nation. ScribbleMonster’s performance encourages audience participation and opportunities for creative expression.

The Blooze Brothers, featuring the music from John Belushi’s and Dan Aykroyd’s original Blues Brothers band as well as soul, R&B, and Motown, takes the stage at 7:30 pm. The group infuses those great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights hundreds of thousands of music fans every year.

This week’s event will also feature the Pirates Revenge ride from Four Seasons Amusement available at no charge.

As has been the case at previous Main Street Nights, there will be a wide variety of food and beverage concessions available.

Opening night for MSN seems like yesterday, June 23, an evening that featured The Lotus Kings: An All-Star Tribute to Santana at 7:30 pm. This performance was preceded by Ayrie King III, better known as Mr. Taps, who demonstrated various styles of tap dancing from Fred Astaire to Ann Miller.

After a year off because of the pandemic, that evening went off without a hitch. Chuck Sabey called that night “a blessing.”

Just like every Main Street Nights prior or since.