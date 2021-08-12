SPONSORED: Auto-Lab Express Looking to Fill Positions

The new Auto-Lab Express on Western Ave. in Park Forest is now hiring. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Company

Auto-Lab Express

Job Title

Store Manager

Position Summary

Manages day to day operations for a quick lube service center. Responsible for overseeing job tickets, customer service, sales, safety and sceduling. Will supervise all employees and provide training, guidance and feedback. Manager is responsible for all store finances and attaining customer service, service and financial goals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Complete store management. Responsible for all store activities and performance

Marginal Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise staff, maintain customer service standards, reports directly to owners.

Experience Requirements

Minimum of three (3) years quick lube store experience. Preferably in a management position. ASE certified a plus.

Skills Required

Great demonstrated customer service skills. Ability to communicate clearly and professionally both written and orally. Problem solving skills a must. Ability to provide long-term solutions.

Accountability

Strong customer service, Problem solving, strong leadership skills, proficiency with software including MicroSoft WORD and EXCEL. Strong computer skills.

Supervision

Will have complete supervisory responsibility over store employees including:

Hiring,

training,

disciplinary,

firing and

safety.

Working Conditions

Clean three bay shop located in a high traffic area. Store is open six (6) days a week.

Physical Requirements

Able to lift up to 50lbs. Able to work on feet up to 8 hours per day. Ability to perform all core functions of the position.

Application Materials

Will require completed application, resume and a minimum of three professional references.

Send Application Materials to:

Auto-Lab Express

PO Box 89

Aroma Park, IL 60910

Applications Due

August 31, 2021

For questions, please email [email protected] call 815-661-0119