SPONSORED: Auto-Lab Express Looking to Fill Positions

Company
Job Title
Position Summary
- Manages day to day operations for a quick lube service center.
- Responsible for overseeing job tickets, customer service, sales, safety and sceduling.
- Will supervise all employees and provide training, guidance and feedback.
- Manager is responsible for all store finances and attaining customer service, service and financial goals.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Complete store management.
- Responsible for all store activities and performance
Marginal Duties and Responsibilities
Supervise staff, maintain customer service standards, reports directly to owners.
Experience Requirements
Minimum of three (3) years quick lube store experience. Preferably in a management position. ASE certified a plus.
Skills Required
- Great demonstrated customer service skills.
- Ability to communicate clearly and professionally both written and orally.
- Problem solving skills a must.
- Ability to provide long-term solutions.
Accountability
Strong customer service, Problem solving, strong leadership skills, proficiency with software including MicroSoft WORD and EXCEL. Strong computer skills.
Supervision
Will have complete supervisory responsibility over store employees including:
- Hiring,
- training,
- disciplinary,
- firing and
- safety.
Working Conditions
Clean three bay shop located in a high traffic area. Store is open six (6) days a week.
Physical Requirements
Able to lift up to 50lbs. Able to work on feet up to 8 hours per day. Ability to perform all core functions of the position.
Application Materials
Will require completed application, resume and a minimum of three professional references.
Send Application Materials to:
Auto-Lab Express
PO Box 89
Aroma Park, IL 60910
Applications Due
August 31, 2021
For questions, please email [email protected] call 815-661-0119