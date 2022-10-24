Rep. Robin Kelly to Host Annual Job Fair in October

(MGN)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On October 27, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) will host her Annual Job Fair at South Suburban College Field House, South Holland, Illinois. The event has over 50 employers with open job opportunities. Participants can meet with representatives from various industries, including federal and state government agencies, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail, and other customer service fields.

“I am excited once again to be hosting my Annual Job Fair in South Holland. Every year we see a lot of eager people come out looking for opportunities,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “This is a great occasion to pair local employers with people entering the employment market or looking for new jobs. I hope that this year will have many success stories like in years past.”

The event will be Thursday, October 27th, from 9 am to 12 pm in the Field house directly across from the main campus. This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Those who plan to attend are asked to pre-register at www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com or by clicking here.