Chicago Man Arraigned on Federal Carjacking and Firearm Charges

(Source: iStock)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on the city’s West Side and fired a handgun while attempting a carjacking of another vehicle has been arraigned in federal court.

KIAR EVANS, 22, was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury on one count of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. Evans was arraigned in federal court on July 16, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold ordered the parties to file a joint status report on Sept. 7, 2021.

The indictment and arraignment were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; and David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Walgamuth.

According to the indictment and a criminal complaint previously filed in the case, the carjacking and attempted carjacking occurred within minutes of each other on the afternoon of May 20, 2021. In the attempted carjacking, Evans approached a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway in Chicago and fired two shots into the passenger-side window while attempting to get inside, the charges allege. The driver of the Impala was able to drive away from the scene.

Evans then approached the driver-side window of a Nissan Altima, pointed a firearm at the driver and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle, the charges allege. The victim complied and Evans drove off in the Nissan, the charges allege. A short time later, Evans was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue in Chicago. Chicago Police officers arrested Evans and discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the Nissan, the charges allege.

As a previously convicted felon, Evans was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The firearm discharge count is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in federal prison and a maximum of life, and the firearm brandishing count is punishable by a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life. The carjacking and attempted carjacking counts are each punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years, while the illegal firearm possession charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.