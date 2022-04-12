Congresswoman Kelly Applauds President Biden and the Department of Justice’s Announcement on ‘Ghost Guns’ Proliferation Rule

Biden announces Regulations to crack down on ‘Ghost Guns’ (Credit: Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0, Credit: Pixabay)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Monday, President Joe Biden, along with the Department of Justice, announced a new measure to crack down on “ghost guns”. The “Frame or Receiver” rule modernizes the definition of a firearm by the Gun Control Act and, once implemented, will clarify that parts kits, which are readily convertible to firearms are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.

“I am very pleased with the announcement that was made today by President Biden and the Department of Justice,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “For far too long, ghost guns have been easily available to people who do not even need to pass a background check. By purchasing firearms that come packaged in parts, criminals have been able to get their hands on untraceable guns via this loophole.”

“While I am certain this new rule will help keep untraceable guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals, there is still more work that needs to be done. I agree with President Biden that the Senate needs to pass universal background checks, and I adamantly believe we need to advance other gun violence prevention legislation, such as the Prevent Gun Trafficking Act, the Federal Firearm Licensee Act, and the Gun Trafficker Detection Act.”

Congresswoman Kelly, along with Reps. Sean Casten (IL-06), Steven Horsford (NV-04) and Andy Levin (MI-09), recently led 24 of their colleagues in urging Members of House Leadership to take action on pending gun violence prevention legislation.