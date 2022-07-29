Congresswoman Robin Kelly Withdraws Her Bid for a Second Term as Chair of Democratic Party of Illinois

Congresswoman Robin Kelly. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly issued a statement withdrawing her bid for a second term as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. The statement issued Friday by the Congresswoman, the first woman and first Black chair of the DPI, follows:

“Over the past 16 months, I have had the immense privilege of serving as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. In that time, the DPI has taken dramatic steps forward by modernizing our party operations, developing new and impactful programming, and re-engaging with the national Democratic Party in a way not seen in decades. Simply put, our party has made amazing progress in a short amount of time.

“I was elected as the first woman and the first Black chair of the DPI because of my vision for an inclusive, diverse, and people-first party. Unfortunately, it has become clear that support for my re-election as chair will come up just shy of the necessary majority. Therefore, I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for chair.

“Serving as chair has been a true honor, and I could not be more proud of my staff, my supporters, and all Democrats across the state who joined in building a stronger DPI.”