Cook County Board Approves Funding for Transportation Improvements in Suburban Cook County

Projects to Benefit Maywood, Oak Lawn, Country Club Hills

Toni Preckwinkle speaks before the Cook County Board. (Photo: Cook County Board)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Board of Commissioners approved funding this week to further transportation projects and initiatives led by the County’s Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH). These are vital projects that boost economic development, build up regional transportation and improve quality of life throughout Cook County.

Rehab Project

DoTH was approved to contract with Lorig Construction Company in Des Plaines to begin rehabilitating the 87th Street bridge over the Baltimore and Ohio Chicago Terminal Railroad. Improvements include the removal and replacement of the bridge deck as well as cleaning and painting the structural steel, which will help extend the life of the bridge.

Partnership Agreements

Active Transportation Alliance

DoTH and the Active Transportation Alliance are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for a planning study to fill a 2.5-mile gap on the Des Plaines River Trail between Maybrook Drive and 26th Street in the Village of Maywood The study will identify a route for cyclists and pedestrians on residential streets that have little traffic to connect the trail. The Des Plaines River Trail is one of the region’s most heavily used trails. This partnership provides reimbursement for up to $80,000 for the County’s share of the costs associated with this project.

Village of Maywood

DoTH and the Village of Maywood are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for design engineering of the 19th Avenue Project. This is the second Invest in Cook grant awarded to this project that continues towards construction. Improvements will be made to 19th Avenue between Madison Street and St. Charles Road, where several industrial businesses are located. This partnership provides reimbursement for up to $193,000 by the County for its share of the costs associated with this project.

Village of Oak Lawn

DoTH and the Village of Oak Lawn are partnering to begin improvements associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides preliminary engineering of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ridgeland Avenue between 87th and 95th Streets. This new trail will increase the connectivity between parks, neighborhoods, and businesses. This partnership provides reimbursement for up to $100,000 by the County for its share of the costs associated with this project.

City of Country Club Hills

DoTH and the City of Country Club Hills are partnering to begin improvements associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for construction and construction engineering for the Pulaski Road Sidewalk Improvement Project. This nearly one-mile project will create a pedestrian route over I-80 in the City, ultimately creating more connectivity. This new route will join the City’s residential areas, Hillcrest High School, and a commercial retail area north of I-80. This partnership provides reimbursement for up to $744,000 for the County’s share of the costs associated with this project.