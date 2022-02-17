Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways Urges Caution as Winter Storm Approaches: Storm Warning

Western Avenue, with just one navigable lane, just north of 26th Street after 4 PM on Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH) is deploying crews as a storm system moves into the region. A winter storm warning for the southern portion of the County and winter weather advisory in central and northern Cook County have been issued by the National Weather Service beginning at 3 p.m. today.

Residents should be prepared for freezing rain, snow and possible flooding as the storm moves in. A storm warning means that a storm is imminent.

DoTH offers the following reminders in case of roadway flooding:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will cause many vehicles to float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-ups.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road as the depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Do not drive around a barricade. They are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If flood waters rise around your vehicle, abandon it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.