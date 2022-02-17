Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways Urges Caution as Winter Storm Approaches: Storm Warning

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH) is deploying crews as a storm system moves into the region. A winter storm warning for the southern portion of the County and winter weather advisory in central and northern Cook County have been issued by the National Weather Service beginning at 3 p.m. today.
Residents should be prepared for freezing rain, snow and possible flooding as the storm moves in. A storm warning means that a storm is imminent.
DoTH offers the following reminders in case of roadway flooding:
- Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
- A foot of water will cause many vehicles to float.
- Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-ups.
- Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road as the depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.
- Do not drive around a barricade. They are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.
- Be especially cautious driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.
- Do not drive into flooded areas. If flood waters rise around your vehicle, abandon it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.