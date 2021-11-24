Dems Denounce “Anti-Worker, Pro-COVID Bully Keith Pekau” as Wrong for Illinois Families

Keith Pekau. (Orland Park Website)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Tuesday, Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Abby Witt released a statement following the announcement that Keith Pekau is running for Congress:

Keith Pekau’s record of mismanagement and bullying speaks for itself. As a close ally of failed Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pekau has repeatedly opposed workers’ rights. He wasted tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on a frivolous failed lawsuit fighting against the most basic COVID precautions. He was investigated for using his office to steer government contracts to closely-tied vendors, and then allegedly forced out the whistleblower who sparked the inquiry, leading to another lawsuit.

Plain and simple, Keith Pekau is wrong for Illinois families.

