Easter Eggstravaganza Activities Kick Off This Week

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Kids in Park Forest can get a jump on Easter this week with a true Eggstravaganza: four activities sponsored by the Recreation, Parks and Community Health Department, capped off by the traditional Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning, April 9.

On Wednesday, April 6, kids can conduct their own in-home scavenger hunt and create a bunny face or decorate eggs and then post their creations on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

An online Easter trivia contest is schedule for Thursday, April 7, with five Easter baskets awarded as prizes.

There will be an Easter Bunny Costume Contest on Friday, April 8. Pictures of entrants must be submitted by Thursday to [email protected] Photos will be uploaded to Facebook where voting will occur on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the winner announced at 4 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday, the Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. in Central Park, behind Freedom Hall. Lucky hunters who find a golden egg will win prizes. Kids can also get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

More details on each event are found in the flyer below.

The Village of Park Forest has numerous Easter activities for kids (Image Village of Park Forest)

