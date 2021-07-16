Federal Indictment Accuses Chicago Man of Producing Child Pornography

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Chicago man who allegedly used and attempted to use several minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and surreptitiously recorded it has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

MICHAEL PORTER, 55, is charged with seven counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of electronic devices containing child pornography, according to an indictment returned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Arraignment is set for July 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert.

According to the charges, Porter produced the child pornography after using, persuading, inducing, and enticing several minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He also possessed four hard drives, a cell phone, and a laptop computer that contained pornographic images of a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, the indictment states.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Totten.

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Each production count is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years. Each receipt count is punishable by a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years. If the Chicago man is found guilty, the possession of child pornography count carries a maximum sentence of ten years. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation by Michael Porter, you are encouraged to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office by calling 1-312-421-6700.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.