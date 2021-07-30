Haowen Geng of Park Forest Awarded Degree from Miami University

Miami University of Ohio. (Photo Supplied)

Oxford, OH-(ENEWSPF)- Haowen Geng of Park Forest was among more than 4,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-16, 2021

Mr. Geng graduated with a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Accountancy, Supply Chain & Operations Management.

Haowen Geng was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2017 fall semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2017-2018 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Mr. Geng said in his LinkedIn profile that he enjoys engaging in the Business academic studying and applications.

“I participated in the internship program In China Life Insurance Company with my Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel skills to investigate the property of each China Life Insurance’s branch in Changzhou with my Accounting team and I cooperated with my team to write the report to the manager with our investigation results,” he said.

While a student, he served as Treasurer of Chinese Information Association, managing the organization’s account and acting as liaison between that organization and the university.

