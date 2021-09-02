Home Energy Assessments Offer Energy Saving Tips & Products … For Free!

ComEd – Commonwealth Edison, the largest electric utility in Illinois, Photo Date: Jul 9, 2019 (ComEd/MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Bonita Parker, ComEd External Affairs Manager, provided the annual electric service reliability report at the August 16 Park Forest Board Meeting. As part of her report, Parker noted that since 2018, about 900 Park Forest customers have taken advantage of at least one aspect of ComEd’s energy efficiency program, saving $193,700 in energy costs over that period. This includes 218 customers who have had home energy assessments completed.

These assessments, offered free by ComEd and Nicor upon request, not only offer energy-saving tips that homeowners can use, but also provide free items such as LED lighting, low flow showerheads, faucet aerators, programmable thermostats, and water heater/pipe insulation. The program is supported by fees that ComEd and Nicor customers pay on their monthly bills.

The assessment can be done in two ways. An energy advisor can visit the customer’s home to complete the assessment and install the free products, or a virtual assessment via phone or tablet can be done. In that case, the products will be delivered to the customer’s house for them to install. More information on all of ComEd’s energy efficiency programs, including instructions on signing up for an assessment, can be found on the ComEd website. ComEd estimates that the average customer will save $170 a year from the products which are installed as a result of the assessment.

Any Park Forest resident is eligible if they have a ComEd account (renters must work through their landlord). Park Forest Sustainability Coordinator Carrie Malfeo stated that there will also be a water bill insert (shown below) with details on the program.

In addition to the residential program, ComEd and Nicor offer energy assessment programs for businesses. To assist in the cost of energy upgrades, the village offers rebates to small businesses for half the associated cost (up to $1000). Details on the Commercial Energy Incentive Program can be found on the village website.