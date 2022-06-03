House Gun Sit-In Organizers Call on House Leadership to Act on Gun Violence Prevention

Reps. Kelly, Cicilline, Larson lead 131 Members in asking Leadership to immediately bring pending gun violence prevention bills to a vote.

Congressman John Lewis (deceased) and Congresswoman Robin Kelly took to the floor of the House in 2016, literally, to call for stronger gun control measures. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Representatives Robin L. Kelly (D-IL), David N. Cicilline (RI-01), and John Larson (CT-01), three of the organizers of the gun violence prevention sit-in in 2016, led 131 of their colleagues in a letter to House leadership urging immediate action to combat gun violence.

In their letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Majority Whip James Clyburn, the Members write, “More than 240,000 Americans have lost their lives to gun violence since the sit-in. In just the last two weeks alone, we’ve lost 31 innocent lives to mass shootings in Buffalo and now Texas. No district, town, or community is immune from gun violence. From Uvalde to Buffalo to Parkland to Sandy Hook, there isn’t a city, town or neighborhood in this country that hasn’t been impacted by gun violence. It is an epidemic in the United States, and a public health crisis.”

They go on to say, “The American people are demanding for us to act. They gave us the majority in 2018 because we promised to act. We must not squander this opportunity to show the American people that the Democratic-led House is serious about saving lives and stopping gun violence.”

The letter is also signed by Representatives Jake Auchincloss (MA-04), Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Karen Bass (CA-37), Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Ami Bera (CA-07), Donald Beyer (VA-08), Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-01), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07), Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Julia Brownley (CA-26), Shontel Brown (OH-11), Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), Sean Casten (IL-06), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), Judy Chu (CA-27), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Lou Correa (CA-46), Angie Craig (MN-02), Charlie Crist (FL-13), Jason Crow (CO-06), Danny Davis (IL-07), Madeleine Dean (PA-04), Diana DeGette (CO-01), Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Val Demings (FL-10), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Lloyd Doggett (TX-35), Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Dwight Evans (PA-03), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Bill Foster (IL-11), Lois Frankel (FL-21), Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), John Garamendi (CA-03), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (IL-04), Al Green (TX-09), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Jahana Hayes (CT-05), Brian Higgins (NY-26), Jim Himes (CT-04), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Jared Huffman (CA-02), Sara Jacobs (CA-53), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Mondaire Jones (NY-17), Kaiali’I Kahele (HI-02), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Daniel Kildee (MI-05), Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02), Conor Lamb (PA-17), James Langevin (RI-02), Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Susie Lee (NV-03), Andy Levin (MI-09), Mike Levin (CA-49), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Zoe Lofgren (CA-19), Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), Stephen Lynch (MA-08), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), Doris Matsui (CA-06), Jim McGovern (MA-02), Grace Meng (NY-06), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Jerrold Nadler (NY-10), Grace Napolitano (CA-32), Joe Neguse (CO-02), Marie Newman (IL-03), Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), Chris Pappas (NH-01), Bill Pascrell (NJ-09), Donald Payne, Jr. (NJ-10), Ed Perlmutter (CO-07), Scott Peters (CA-52), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Katie Porter (CA-45), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), David Price (NC-04), Mike Quigley (IL-05), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40), Raul Ruiz (CA-36), Bobby Rush (IL-01), Linda Sánchez (CA-38), Michael San Nicolas (GU), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Adam Schiff (CA-28), David Scott (GA-13), Bobby Scott (VA-03), Brad Sherman (CA-30), Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Albio Sires (NJ-08), Adam Smith (WA-09), Darren Soto (FL-09), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Thomas Suozzi (NY-03), Eric Swalwell (CA-15), Mark Takano (CA-41), Dina Titus (NV-01), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Norma Torres (CA-35), Ritchie Torres (NY-15), Lori Trahan (MA-03), David Trone (MD-06), Juan Vargas (CA-51), Nydia Velázquez (NY-07), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Susan Wild (PA-07), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Frederica Wilson (FL-24), and John Yarmuth (KY-03).

The full text of the letter is below and a PDF is available here:

(MGN)

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader Hoyer, and Whip Clyburn:



Next month will mark the six year anniversary of the first sit-in on the House floor to protest the Republican majority’s unwillingness to consider any gun safety measures following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. At the time, we were in the minority, and we had no other tool left at our disposal than to bring Congress to a grinding halt. Two years later, we won back the majority in the House with the promise to deliver on gun safety legislation and ever since we have had the votes to pass common sense gun violence prevention legislation in the House.



Over the last four years, we have made some progress by passing H.R.8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to implement universal background checks and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Check Act to close the “Charleston loophole,” but the Republicans have used the filibuster to block those bills from even being considered by the Senate. Although the filibuster continues to be an enormous obstacle, we believe the House has an obligation to continue to bring up and pass gun violence prevention legislation. We were relieved to learn that you have scheduled Congresswoman McBath’s bill to establish extreme risk protection orders for a floor vote and that the House Judiciary Committee is working to advance additional gun safety legislation.



More than 240,000 Americans have lost their lives to gun violence since the sit-in. In just the last two weeks alone, we’ve lost 31 innocent lives to mass shootings in Buffalo and now Texas. No district, town, or community is immune from gun violence. From Uvalde to Buffalo to Parkland to Sandy Hook, there isn’t a city, town or neighborhood in this country that hasn’t been impacted by gun violence. It is an epidemic in the United States, and a public health crisis. It’s not just the mass shootings that are an issue, but also the day-to-day gun violence affecting people in cities like Chicago, New York, Houston, and Baltimore. Every day parents all across this country send their kids off to school or out to play, or drop them off at the mall or the movie theater, and fear that that might be the last time they see their child.



As President Biden said Tuesday night, “[…]these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world. Why? They have mental health problems. They have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost. But these kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency that they happen in America. Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies? It’s time to turn this pain into action.”



The time to act is now. The American people and President Biden are demanding that Congress act before more lives are needlessly lost to gun violence. We can and must continue to work in the House to tackle the gun violence crisis in this country even though we know that the Senate Republicans will continue to use the filibuster to block any meaningful reforms. The fact is, there are numerous pieces of gun violence prevention legislation still pending in the House that have the support of the majority of Americans.



The American people are demanding for us to act. They gave us the majority in 2018 because we promised to act. We must not squander this opportunity to show the American people that the Democratic-led House is serious about saving lives and stopping gun violence.



Our caucus is often reminded of President Lincoln’s famous quote, “with public sentiment, nothing can fail…without it nothing can succeed.” The majority of Americans are asking us, begging us, to do something about gun violence before more innocent lives are lost. We came here to take on the tough fights and let the chips fall where they may. We believe this is something worth fighting for, no matter the political consequences. We urge you to bring any gun violence prevention legislation that has been approved by the Judiciary Committee to the House floor immediately for a vote.