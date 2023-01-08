Park Forest Welcomes Afghanistan Veteran to the Department

New PFPD recruit Megan Hanink. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police announced Sunday that a U.S. Military veteran who served in Afghanistan will join the department. Officer Megan Hanink was offered a position in 2020 and 2021 but could not accept it as she was deployed in Afghanistan at the time.

“She went through our recruitment process again, and we are excited to have her start with our department,” police said in a statement Sunday.

Meghan begins the 16-week basic police academy on January 9, followed by an intensive months-long field training program, police said.

“Let’s take a second to welcome Meghan to Park Forest!” the statement concluded.

We welcome Officer Hanink to Park Forest and wish her many years of safe service to our community.