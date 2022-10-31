Illinois Community College Enrollment Outpaces Nationwide Trends

Illinois Community Colleges See First Systemwide Enrollment Increase in More Than a Decade

College of DuPage

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (FTE) (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. This 1.5 percent increase is well above the national average, which declined by 5.6 percent in 2021 and remained flat in 2022.

“Once again, Illinois is bucking national trends and defying the odds—this time with systemwide community college enrollment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, our community colleges are bouncing back with increased enrollment. This achievement is a direct result of our state’s wonderful faculty and educators as well as our determined students—ready to jump into their learning and preparation for the jobs of the future. We are on the right track, and we are only getting started.”

SUMMARY OF OPENING FALL ENROLLMENT IN

ILLINOIS PUBLIC COMMUNITY COLLEGES FROM 2018-2022

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Headcount 283,415 271,336 233,777 230,490 233,849 % Change from Previous Year -3.4% -4.3% -13.8% -1.4% 1.5% FTE 164,405 157,873 138,237 132,358 132,801 % Change from Previous Year -3.5% -4.0% -12.4% -4.3% 0.3%

Data Source: ICCB Fall 2022 Enrollment Survey and ICCB Centralized Data System–Fall Enrollment (E1) Student-Level Submission for Fall 2018-2021.

“The growth in enrollment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of community college faculty, staff, and leadership. Thanks to their ability to be nimble and adjust to changing circumstances, community colleges are emerging stronger, more innovative, and even more responsive, propelling these numbers forward,” said ICCB executive director Brian Durham.

Statewide enrollment data shows 28 Illinois community colleges (page 7 of full report) saw growth in headcount this fall compared to 17 community colleges in the fall of 2021.

“It’s good to see the students returning to the fold after these last few challenging years. Community colleges in particular are key to our state’s continued improvement. There is work to be done, jobs to be filled, progress to be made, and our institutions are built for the task,” said Terry Wilkerson, chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents.

“This fall’s enrollment boost is a vote of confidence in Illinois’ comprehensive system of community colleges. Our colleges are ready and eager to assist our students as they move forward on their educational and career paths in the post-COVID era,” said James Reed, Jr., executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The report also shows more students are returning to the classroom in 2022, with a continued strong interest in online classes. Online students accounted for 47.3 percent of the overall student population in the fall of 2022. Similarly, in the fall of 2021, online student enrollments represented 56.8 percent of all students, and in the fall of 2020, represented 61.9 percent. In contrast, before the pandemic, online enrollments represented only 24.3 percent of the population in the fall of 2019 and 23.1 percent in the fall of 2018.

Community colleges remain positioned to meet regional and statewide student and employer needs by providing high-quality, accessible, and cost-effective educational opportunities, programs, and services for a diverse student population.

The full report is accessible online at http://www2.iccb.org/data/studies-reports/student-reports.