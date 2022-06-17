Joens Named to Spring Dean’s List

Alan “A.J.” Joens. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Fayette, MO-(ENEWSPF)- The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently that Alan Harold Joens of Park Forest was included on the school’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Mr. Joens has earned this honor before.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

Fayette has long been an area of education. The first school appeared in 1823 followed by the Fayette Academy in 1825. Howard College was approved by the Fayette community in 1835 but floundered after Fayette’s bid to be the location of the University of Missouri was passed up in favor of Columbia for monetary reasons. After it was sold, the Howard College building was deeded to the Methodist Episcopal Church, South in 1847 by Capt. William Swinney. After the changing of hands, Howard High School was established and later evolved into both Howard Female College and Central College.

On April 13, 1853, Central College was founded by Nathan Scarritt and David Rice McAnally. The University was chartered on March 15, 1855, and the first classes were held September 18, 1857, with one building on one acre of ground, 144 students, and 3 faculty members.

Central College was to be the only Methodist Episcopal Church South-supported college in the state of Missouri and efforts to unify the educational interests of the church led to the absorption of Howard-Payne College by Central College in 1922. This merger was quickly followed by the concentration of all educational interests of the church in Missouri. Following this plan, the Central College for Women at Lexington, Scarritt-Morrisville College at Morrisville, and Marvin College at Fredericktown were closed in 1924-25, and Central College acquired their assets.

