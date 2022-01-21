Kayla Caffey of Park Forest earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln awarded 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Craig Chandler/University Communication)

Lincoln, NE-(ENEWSPF)- Kayla Alexis Caffey of Park Forest was among 1,316 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Caffey earned a Master of Arts from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.

In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.

For the full list of December graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-dec21.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln (Nebraska, UNL, or NU) is a public land-grant research university in Lincoln, Nebraska. It is the state’s oldest university and the flagship institution of the University of Nebraska system.

The state legislature chartered the university in 1869 as a land-grant university under the 1862 Morrill Act, two years after Nebraska became a state. At the turn of the 20th century, the university expanded significantly, hiring professors from eastern schools to teach its new professional programs and conducting groundbreaking research in agricultural sciences. The “Nebraska method” of ecological study developed during this time pioneered grassland ecology and laid the foundation for research in theoretical ecology for the rest of the century.

