Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Kayla Newman of Park Forest Named to SNHU Dean's List

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University. (SNHU)

Manchester, NH-(ENEWSPF)- Kayla Newman of Park Forest has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

