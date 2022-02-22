Kortni Robinson Makes Carthage College Dean’s List for Fall 2021

Carthage College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Kenosha, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Carthage College has named Kortni Robinson from Park Forest to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Kortni Robinson earned the honor. This is not the first time Robinson made the dean’s list at Carthage.

ABOUT CARTHAGE

Carthage College is delivering trend-bucking growth by raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on an idyllic shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the thriving corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago. Grow with Carthage: www.carthage.edu

