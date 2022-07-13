Co-op Burglarized on Juniper

(Creative Commons license)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A co-op on Juniper was burglarized last Thursday. Police found signs of forced entry, and there were items reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to an address on Juniper in Court J-4 on July 7 at around 9:40 PM. They spoke with a woman who said she left her home at about 11:00 AM that day. She said she remembers securing the windows and locking all doors before leaving.

She returned home around 9:30 PM and found the rear door to the home was ajar. She was able to secure her residence and then called the police.

An officer checked the home with the resident. They found a drawer in the kitchen was ransacked and left open. A PlayStation 4 was taken from the television stand. Also, a black ottoman was taken from the living room. The ottoman held around an ounce of cannabis, also reported stolen.

No items from the upstairs or basement were disturbed, according to the report.

There was a sign of forced entry which was made through the front corner window facing the west side, according to police.

This was the only burglary reported during the week of July 5 through July 11, 2022.