75.3 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeLatest NewsLatest Local News
Latest NewsLatest Local NewsLaw and OrderLocal Police ReportsNewsPark Forest

Co-op Burglarized on Juniper

Gary Kopycinski
By Gary Kopycinski
1
burglary, violent, hand breaking window, co-op burglarized
(Creative Commons license)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A co-op on Juniper was burglarized last Thursday. Police found signs of forced entry, and there were items reported stolen.

Police were dispatched to an address on Juniper in Court J-4 on July 7 at around 9:40 PM. They spoke with a woman who said she left her home at about 11:00 AM that day. She said she remembers securing the windows and locking all doors before leaving.

She returned home around 9:30 PM and found the rear door to the home was ajar. She was able to secure her residence and then called the police.

An officer checked the home with the resident. They found a drawer in the kitchen was ransacked and left open. A PlayStation 4 was taken from the television stand. Also, a black ottoman was taken from the living room. The ottoman held around an ounce of cannabis, also reported stolen.

No items from the upstairs or basement were disturbed, according to the report.

There was a sign of forced entry which was made through the front corner window facing the west side, according to police.

This was the only burglary reported during the week of July 5 through July 11, 2022.

Previous articlePark Forest Police Blotter Reports Through July 11, 2022
Gary Kopycinski
Gary Kopycinskihttp://enewspf.com

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,822FansLike
1,273FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Currently Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
75.3 ° F
80.1 °
72 °
59 %
1mph
0 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.