League of Women Voters Hosts its Annual Social

The League of Women Voters – Park Forest Area is Hosting its Annual Social on January 5. (Image LWV-PFA)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The League of Women Voters – Park Forest Area (LWV-PFA) will host its annual social/fundraiser at 7 p.m., on January 5, 2023, at the Tall Grass Arts Association Gallery. The theme for this year is “Happy to See You.”

The in-person event features a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, wine, and soft drinks. Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items from the Tall Grass holiday sale for 10% off.

The League would like to make this event a membership opportunity, so attendees are encouraged to bring a friend. Participants will have a chance to hear more about programs the organization has planned for 2023.

A donation of $30 is requested for attendance. Please contact Mary Dankowski with any questions, or if you wish to assist, at [email protected] or 708-767-2497.

The League looks forward to seeing everyone and reconnecting in person at this event.

The Tall Grass Arts Association Gallery is located at 367 Artists Walk, in Downtown Park Forest.