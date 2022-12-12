Library Offers Several Self-Help Programs in January … And a Little Bit of Fun

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library is starting 2023 with several programs in January to help patrons with their physical, mental, and financial health.

Tai Chi for Seniors will be offered at the Park Forest Library on Tuesdays in January. (PFPL Image)

Tai Chi for Seniors will be held in the Ringering Room of the library at 11 a.m. on January 10, 17, 24, and 31. Brian Thompson of BNEW4LIFE LLC will lead class participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movement techniques. Tai chi has been shown effective in treating or preventing many health problems. Registration begins on January 3.

Tips on living with chronic health issues will be offered in a series of workshops from AgeOptions. (PFPL Image)

The library is offering a six-week workshop on managing life with chronic health conditions. “Take Charge of Your Health: Chronic Conditions,” in partnership with the Illinois Pathways to Health by AgeOptions. Beginning on January 11 at 1 p.m. and running each Wednesday for six weeks, the two-and-a-half-hour workshops are designed to give participants with ongoing health issues the tools and strategies they need to manage their lives better. Topics include nutrition, physical activity, pain management, and problem-solving. Registration is required and opens on January 2 at 9 a.m.

Poet and author Ross Gay is featured on January’s Illinois Libraries Present virtual session on January 11. (Image by Illinois Libraries Present)

Poet and author Ross Gay is featured in January’s Illinois Libraries Present program conducted via Zoom at 7 p.m. on January 11. He will discuss his latest book, “Inciting Joy,” which focuses on the joy we bring to our lives by caring for each other, especially in times of hardship. Registration for this virtual event is now open.

The Park Forest Library will offer a tax help session on Saturday, January 28. (PFPL Image)

For those dreading the upcoming tax season, the library is ready to help. Certified Tax Resolution Specialist Constant Watson III, CPA, will share important tax information and address questions on Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. in the Ringering Room. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on January 16.

The library has not forgotten its younger patrons and has two events in January just for them.

Storytime with Ms, Candy for children 5 and under will be offered on January 11 and 25. (PFPL Image)

At 11 a.m. on January 11 and 25, Storytime with Ms. Candy is offered for children five and under. Registration is required and opens on January 2.

A DIY penguin fleece throw kit is available as a Mommy & Me project from the Park Forest Library in January. (PFPL Image)

Also, in January, the library offers a “Mommy & Me” DIY project. The craft kits contain all materials needed to make a fleece penguin no-sew throw blanket. The kits will be available for pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on January 30. Registration is required and will open on January 13.

Movie Music Memories will feature songs and clips from movie classics on January 31. (PFPL Image)

Finally, for those who love movie musicals, the library is hosting “Movie Music Memories 1 with John LeGear” in the Ringering Room on January 31 at 4 p.m. The program features film clips of song and dance performances from 1915 through 1966. Featured stars include Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, and many others. Registration for this event is now open.

Additional details and registration links for all January events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining December events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on January 1 for the New Year’s holiday, and on January 16 for Martin Luther King Day.