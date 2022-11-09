Celebrate the Holidays at the Library with Books, Bingo, and Baking

Patrons can pick out a new book during the library’s Jolabokaflod celebration. (Image PFPL)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Once again, the Park Forest Public Library is celebrating the Icelandic Christmas book-giving tradition called Jolabokaflod. Patrons can register then stop in to pick out a new book from the available selection of titles geared toward teens and adults. Registration begins November 28 and can be done online or by calling Kaitlyn on (708) 748-3731, extension 31. Book pick-up runs from December 19 through December 22.

“Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich is available to adults and seniors in December. (PFPL Image)

Adults 55+ can also pick up a free copy of Janet Evanovich’s latest Stephanie Plum novel, “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine.” In this edition, bounty hunter Plum attempts to rescue the office manager of her bail bond business who was abducted. Registration is required and opens at 9 a.m. on December 5. Pick-up begins at 11 a.m. on December 12.

The library will have Candy Cane Storytime on December 7 and 21. (PFPL Image)

The library’s Kids’ Zone offers two Candy Cane Storytime events at 11 a.m. on December 7 and December 21 with guest reader, Miss Candy. Registration is required and opens on November 21. For more information, contact Miss Nikki on (708) 748-3131, extension 31.

Patrons of all ages are welcome to attend the library’s Holiday Movie Marathon at 10:30 a.m. on December 12 in the Ringering Room. To ensure your spot, registration is required and will open on November 28. Additional details are available from Miss Nikki or Miss Kaitlyn on (708) 748-3131, extension 31.

All ages are welcome to attend Secret Santa Bingo on December 20. (PFPL Image)

Another holiday event for all ages, Secret Santa Bingo, occurs at 4 p.m. on December 20 in the Ringering Room. Registration for this event opens on November 28.

Patrons 50+ can register to pick up a Snowman Diamond Painting at the library. (PFPL Image)

A Snowman Diamond Painting kit, available in December for those 50 and over, is a combination of cross-stitching and paint-by-numbers. Additional information on diamond painting is available on this YouTube link. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on December 8, with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on December 15.

Cookbook author Shauna Sever is this month’s Zoom guest on “Illinois Libraries Present.” (Illinois Libraries Present photo)

December’s Illinois Libraries Present virtual session is at 7:30 p.m. on December 13, featuring cookbook author Shauna Sever. Sever will provide tips to make your holiday meals fun and delicious. Registration for this Zoom event is required and is now open.

Additional details and registration links for all December events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on remaining November events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for Christmas. It is also closed on December 31 and January 1 for the New Year’s holiday.