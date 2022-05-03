Manager Mick Reports: Hydrant Flushing, Housing Fair, Market Returns

IPO Musicians Emily Mantell, Kristen Wiersum, and Linda Veleckis Nussbaum perform at the Park Forest Farmers Market 9-11-21. (Photo by Deborah Gladstone)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick shared at Monday’s meeting of the Village Board that hydrant flushing has begun in Park Forest. Additionally, there will be a Housing Fair and House Tour on Saturday, May 7, which is also the day that the Main Street Market returns.

The Main Street Market, Park Forest’s Farmers Market, will run every Saturday for six months, through the last Saturday in October.

Here are the Manager’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

Spring Hydrant Flushing

Spring fire hydrant flushing began today. Residents with questions can call the Public Works Department at 708-503-7702.

Saturday Morning Rules Meeting

The next Saturday Morning Rules Meeting will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, May 7th. The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend.

Housing Fair

A Housing Fair and House Tour are being planned for Saturday, May 7th at Village Hall. It will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM with details to be provided on purchasing a new home, refinancing your current home, and more. For more details, visit the Village website or contact Community Relations Coordinator Evelyn Randle at Village Hall by calling 708-283-5621.

As part of the Housing Fair, CEDA will be on hand with materials for the public on their Weatherization and Beyond outreach. Attendees can learn more information on how income-eligible households can apply for weatherization improvements in addition to financial support with utility bills and more. Residents who may not be able to attend the event can also find out more by calling CEDA directly at 708-754.4576

Main Street Market Returns

Opening day for the Park Forest Main Street Market will be on Saturday, May 7th. Located on Main Street, just off Western Avenue in Downtown Park Forest, the Main Street Market returns at last, and takes place from 7 AM to Noon every Saturday through the end of October regardless of weather conditions.

Park Forest Business Breakfast

The next Park Forest Business Breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12th at 8 AM. It will take place at Dining on the Green. For more information, residents can contact the Economic Development & Planning Department at 283-5617.