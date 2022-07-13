76.1 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeLatest NewsCommunity
Latest NewsCommunityNewsPark Forest

Manager Mick Reports: MSN, Community Relations, Veterans

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1
Village Manager Tom Mick reports on MSN and Veterans Day
Village Manager Tom Mick reports to the board and the public. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick reported from the Board Room Monday night with news regarding the upcoming Main Street Nights performances, Community Relations events still on the docket, and the Veterans Day program on November 10. The last will include a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter landing at Central Park. T-Shirts are now on sale to help cover the costs of proper recognition for our veterans.

Main Street Nights 

The Main Street Nights concert season continues this coming Wednesday evening on the Village Green in Downtown Park Forest. The martial arts demonstration team, Sideswipe, will perform at 6:30 PM. They will be followed by Lotus Kings at 7:30 PM. Main Street Nights takes place every Wednesday evening through August 3rd. Full details can be found at the Village website.

Community Relations Events 

Community Relations Coordinator Evelyn Randle has been busy all summer with special events. Upcoming events include an Ice Cream Social on July 16th, Night on the Town on August 6th, and Main Street Music Fest on August 20th. Details on both events can be found on the Village website.

Summer Meeting Schedule

As a reminder to the public, the Village Board is meeting on a relaxed summer meeting schedule during the months of June, July & August. Remaining Board Meeting dates for the summer schedule include:

·       Monday, July 18th

·       Monday, August 8th & Monday, August 15th

T-shirt Fundraiser

Manager Tom Mick and Veterans Day t-shirts for sale
T-Shirts for sale for Veterans Day 2022. (VOPF)

The Veterans Commission plans to host its Veterans Day program on November 10th. Plans include having a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter land in Central Park.

Click here to save the date.

As part of this, Manager Mick concluded, the Veterans Commission is selling t-shirts to help offset costs. They are $20 each. Residents interested in purchasing one can contact me at Village Hall by calling 748-1129.

Previous articleCo-op Burglarized on Juniper
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,822FansLike
1,273FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Currently Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
76.1 ° F
81.9 °
71.6 °
67 %
3.8mph
0 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
77 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.