Manager Mick Reports: MSN, Community Relations, Veterans

Village Manager Tom Mick reports to the board and the public. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick reported from the Board Room Monday night with news regarding the upcoming Main Street Nights performances, Community Relations events still on the docket, and the Veterans Day program on November 10. The last will include a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter landing at Central Park. T-Shirts are now on sale to help cover the costs of proper recognition for our veterans.

Main Street Nights

The Main Street Nights concert season continues this coming Wednesday evening on the Village Green in Downtown Park Forest. The martial arts demonstration team, Sideswipe, will perform at 6:30 PM. They will be followed by Lotus Kings at 7:30 PM. Main Street Nights takes place every Wednesday evening through August 3rd. Full details can be found at the Village website.

Community Relations Events

Community Relations Coordinator Evelyn Randle has been busy all summer with special events. Upcoming events include an Ice Cream Social on July 16th, Night on the Town on August 6th, and Main Street Music Fest on August 20th. Details on both events can be found on the Village website.

Summer Meeting Schedule

As a reminder to the public, the Village Board is meeting on a relaxed summer meeting schedule during the months of June, July & August. Remaining Board Meeting dates for the summer schedule include:

· Monday, July 18th

· Monday, August 8th & Monday, August 15th

T-shirt Fundraiser

T-Shirts for sale for Veterans Day 2022. (VOPF)

The Veterans Commission plans to host its Veterans Day program on November 10th. Plans include having a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter land in Central Park.

Click here to save the date.

As part of this, Manager Mick concluded, the Veterans Commission is selling t-shirts to help offset costs. They are $20 each. Residents interested in purchasing one can contact me at Village Hall by calling 748-1129.