Marian Catholic Announces First-Quarter Honor Roll

37% of Student Body Named to Honor Roll

68 Students Maintained a 4.0 or Higher GPA for Two Consecutive Semesters

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School is proud to announce that 37% of its student body — 300 students — have been named to the First Quarter Honor Roll of the 2022-2023 school year for earning a GPA of 3.2 or higher, while 68 sophomores, juniors and seniors have maintained a 4.0 or higher GPA for two consecutive semesters.

“It’s not easy to earn a high GPA at Marian Catholic, and we know these students spend hours and hours studying and making sure they’re prepared for whatever is needed to be successful in their classes,” said Principal Steve Tortorello. “Many also are involved in other activities outside of school and have jobs, which makes earning these grades even more challenging for them. We want these students to know that we see them and are proud of them.”

Twenty-two students on the honor roll reside in Park Forest. Beginning with students from Park Forest, those from Illinois who earned academic accolades for the first quarter of this 2022-2023 school year are:

Park Forest: Noah Burks, Brandon Burks II, Hollyn Chastain, Jayla Davis, Jonathan Dortch, Grant Durham, Bradley Fanello, Antonio Ferreira, Evan Fitzgerald, Imani Gilmer, Christopher Hunter-Walker, Henry Konecki, Ysabel Konecki, Jeirmyri Liddell, Aiden Mick, Thomas Mick, Kylee Ng, Adenike Oke, Daniel Omeje, Beautiful Aaliyah Rice, Amber Saul, and Ronald Wilkinson.

Beecher: Jordan Bailey, Gabrielle Fezler, Jack Flora and Leah Sikora.

Blue Island: Brazil McGruder, Phoenix McGruder, Alicia Munoz and George Partin III.

Burnham: Christian Reed.

Calumet City: Micheal Bailey, Joseph Butler II, Xavier Campbell, Gyniah Chambers, Mya Ellington, Camryn Ervin, Cardan Gordon, Cori’el Lewis, Zainab Marga, Brookelynn McKinney, Boluwatife Osibogun, Bethany Peoples, Gabriel Perez, Matthew Peters, Anaya Rolling, Zinnia Rosas, Ayobami Salako, Chace Tankson, and Anthony Young Jr.

Calumet Park: NaTalia Gayden.

Chicago: Akila Baker, Antonette Baker, Antonio Baker, Mia Balcazar, Kelly Bonczek, Robyn Carroll, Niara Carter, Tristan Cooks, Anna Diaz, Cassidy Elbaor, Ezra Essex, Paul Frazer Jr., Layla McLoyd, Kurt McMillan, Kamari Moore, Chioma Nwagwu, SuJaley Ochoa, Martha Pierre-Louis, Antron Purnell III, Rainey Reese, Alexa Reyes, Emily Rusin, Matthew Rusin, Ethan Smith, Nikeisha Smith, Brooke Thomas, Jerry Thurman III, Nancy Valdivia, and Jonah Weathers.

Chicago Heights: Isabella Arechiga, Christian Avila, Ernesto Ayala, Joseph Baranski, Adriana Barbosa, Jocelyn Barbosa, Troy Bartee, Charles Bates III, Riley Bosco, Jasmine Brennan, Jaliah Burton, Isabel Calderon, Tanner Clasen, Rocco DeBergh, Dayanara Elizalde, Mariana Garcia, Christian Gaw, Ricardo Gonzalez, Arturo Gutierrez, Jeffrey Janis Jr., BreAnna Jenkins, Jamar Jenkins, Ewelina Julecka, Alexander Kvasnicka, Andrew Kvasnicka, Dylan Lawrence, Lizbeth Martinez, Maribel Mendez, Kaili Merrick, Diego Morales, Gabriel Nicholas, Michael Pastere, Jose Perez, Lauren Richardson, Rianna Rivera, Nicolas Rosales, Brook Rouse, Johnluca Sanchez, Jaeda Sandifer, Marisela Soto, Vanessa Soto, Maeghan Tomaka, Fantazia Torres-Cain, Abigail Urban, Luis Villanueva Jr, Sylvester Wilson III, and Valeria Yanez.

Country Club Hills: Jalen Allen, David Barlow Jr., London Brown, Alana Canino, Chase Carter, Lauren Catlett, Isabelle Cavazos, Gabrielle Giden, Aramie Lyte, Madison Mackey, Jhanaye Marshall, Grace Mogbo, Joshua Mogbo, Helen Mulugetta, Daisha Nelson, Nkechiyere Okanu, Anne Oke, Marie Oke, Syvonna Perry, Trinity Slaughter, Briana Stewart, and Richard Taylor III.

Crete: Damea Bailey-Gipson, Darhya Bailey-Gipson, Morgan Beamon, Jonathan Bolton, Morgan Bolton, Alexandria Brown, Nicholas Brown, Max Cash, Aniya Clay, Kayla Douglas, Nevaeh Frazier, Ellis Humphries, Ryan Hyndman, Tyler Jolly, Kennedy Lambert, Hannah LeCocq, Francisco Maciel Jr., Adam Martello, Iqra Mazhar, Kimberly Munoz, Brandon Painter, Ian Parker, Kennedy Perkins, James Prutsman, Dylan Sayre, Cayden Spillers, Patrick Sullivan, Morgan Taylor, Prince Michael Trimuel, Kassidy Valente, Brenna Williams, and Mingzhou (Michael) Zhang.

Dixmoor: Kennedy Cousin.

Dolton: Jeremiah Bolar, Brennen Evans, Jamiyah Mack, Nancy Onuchukwu, Autumn Price, Delcena Sawyer, and Jayla White.

East Hazel Crest: Chloe Weisinger.

Flossmoor: Eliza Jane Aberilla, Joshua Allen, Braylon Bailey, Ayva Beal, Ryan Blair, Kandace Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Lydia Casillas, Giovani Cyril, Jaydan Dansby, Madison Davis, Loreal Glenn, Matthew Gonzalez, Braelyn Hall, Julia Keating, RJ Nicholas Macasaet, James Malloy, Lloyd Mills IV, Demetrios Regas, Jaden Shillingford, Jayla Small, Carrington Smith, Clare Smith, Jane (Jay) Van Beest, Michael VanHootegem, Langston Wilson-Ahlstrom, and Benjamin Zamkin,

Frankfort: Ariana Espinosa, Makayla Gilbert, Justyn Hart, Colin McDonough, Karl Swanson II, and Noelle Treadwell.

Glenwood: Alexus Alexander, Lailani Allison, Dion Brumfield, Jair Campos, Esteysi DeJesus, Brianna Dorsey, Grey Giemzik, Jaylen Holland, Naila Howard, Mya Jackson, Channing Mejia, Krista Reed, Jalyn Smith, and Shauntrell Sparks.

Harvey: Jerome Gordon, Tyler Olander, Casandra Santillan, Esmeralda Santillan and Cameryn Wright.

Hazel Crest: Tayler Dubose, Shayla Floyd, Marcel Gill Jr., Quentin Jones, Teylor Jones, Kiara McKinney, Sunshine Obodoakor, Kayla Robinson, Jayla Scarver, Serenity Shelton, Lyric Smith, Daila Wardell and Faith Wilson.

Homewood: Peter Cavalieri, Clara DeHahn, Cameron Denmark, Nyla Eze, Tyler Favors, Jacob Haney, Dalanie Jones, Aniyah Maxey, Elizabeth Nieter, Chloe Terry, August Tigue and Haley Trojan.

Lansing: Christopher Brown, Zavian Brown, Colin Cyzon, Ava Dabrowski, Jade Devers, Paige Devers, Caitlyn Forestal, Giselle Gomez, Gabriella Gooden, Natalie Gray, Cameron Ingram, Mikayla Johnson, Kennedy Lawton, Aubrey Lee, Isaiah Michel, Cameron Miles-Rice, Craig Morrison, Joshua Noubadan, Miley Podgorski, Connor Schuljak, Kamori Scott and Clarke Stalling.

Lynwood: Shelah Boyd, Julian Brown, James Bullock Jr., Jaidyn Bush, Dustin Carter, Lauryn Crumbley, Harmon Cummings, Delan Davis, Tia Gammon, Brooklyn Holmes, Riley Holmes, Chimnecherem Ibekwe, Joseph Ingram Jr., Kaleb Isom, Michelle James, Jeremiah Lockwood, Ryan McElroy, Leah Mondragon, Miles Nixon, Kaziem Okonkwo, Savannah Thomas, Jaylen Walters and Denzel Wright.

Manhattan: Chase Oglesby.

Markham: Emily Pacheco-Davila and Marc Patterson Jr.

Matteson: Dorcas Asiedu-Sekyere, Jania Barrett, Jada Berry, Ella Jane Biegler, Patrick Biegler, Marcus Bobbitt, Taylor Bolton, Mya Bradley, Calvin Chambers Jr., Tariq Cotton, Cassandra Cross, Peyton Culpepper, KC Davis Jr., Kyndelin Duncan, Zion Griffin, Jason Ivy Jr., Khamille Jackson, Maurice Jackson II, Ella Kazembe, Hunter Kitterlin, Mia Lewis, Kaitlyn Lloyd, Jayda Matthews, Addison McAvoy, Camren McClellan, Kevin Murphy, Gavin Neil, Christopher Orange, Khari Palmer, Mark Parrish Jr., Alainna Poisson, Adriana Pullen, Jasmine Respress, Oscar Rivera Cornejo, Zoe Rivera Cornejo, Bryce Rogers, Ethan Thomas, Daniella Utoh, Nathan Utoh, Jalen Williams, Faith Wilson, Michael Witherspoon, Ameerah Woods and Rosemary Youngblood.

Mokena: EveLynn Carlson, Carter Magerski, Zia Miller, Noah Russell and Nickolas Willoughby.

Monee: Amaiya Binder, Christopher Bonilla, Luke Bubacz, Athena Jaculbe, Sebastian Jaculbe, Natalie Lynch, Nicholas Melbert, Marley Melone, Ashlin Porpora, Grace Raftery, Lily Raftery, Rocco Raymond, Leonard Rhein, Nathaniel Rhein, Aaron Yock and Zachary Zmuda.

New Lenox: Evelyn Rohn.

Oak Forest: Drake O’Sullivan.

Olympia Fields: Amadeus Abrams, Joshua Ajayi, Kaitlyn Alexander-Wilson, Stella Brush, Kyrstin Clark, Marcellus Clifton, Hannah Docks, Matthew Docks, Kyndell Goodwin, Ronnie Gordon, Kiersten Johnson, Ari Lewis, Joella Liggins, Akayla Martin, Angelina Moore, Marsha Newman, Etinosasere Oronsaye, Maurice Pinkney II, Sarah Rogers, Kenneth Smith III and Kamryn Wiggins.

Orland Park: Demetrios Gerretse

Palos Park: Paul Arquilla.

Posen: Funmilola Ogundiran.

Richton Park: Michelle Asenso-Bediako, Tylor Barnes, Payton Bester, Jaliyah Bobo, Imani Clark, London Denton, Eliana Fetzer, Asia Kennard, Olamide Owasanoye, Kennedi Spikner, Jadyn Thomas, Kyle Thomas and Kauri Thompson.

Riverdale: Jesse Franklin III, Deja Funches Polk, Sauk Village Jeremiah Barker, Kentasia Brown, Kennedy Crawford, Ruize Garcia, Jaidyn Garrett, Matthew King, Kailey Latham, Jordan Riley and Melissa Rodriguez.

South Chicago Heights: Emily Belmontes, Vanessa Casarez, Jennifer Castro, Nadia Foushi, Mark Foushi Jr., Leslie Infante, Tyler Maross, Julian Mendoza, Sarena Nguyen, Charlee Rowan, Brian Ruiz, Lauren Rummage, Anjelica Soto, Mitchel Stanton, Anthony Talarico and Ariana Wiggins.

South Holland: Jadyn Amos, Judlyn Aranonu, Kolin Brannon, Nathan Brannon, Ronald Bratcher III, Morgyn Brewer, Michael Charles, Michelle Charles, Tre Davis, Elijah Dixon, Isaiah Dixon, Isabella Draus, Melodia Eke, Brianna Estrada, Allyse Foreman, Minya Frazier, Bryce Glass, Josiah Hawkins, Jade Highley, Kennedy Jackson, Matthew Jenkins, Brooklyn Johnson, Alexis Kemp, Jewel Lopez, Grace Manning, Diamond Marshall, McKenzie Mixson, Brianna Mullins, Daisy Oparanozie, Bailey Palmer, Larnell Palmer III, Sarah Price, Kennedy Randolph, Leah Readus, Jasmine Reynolds, Lauren Reynolds, Rachel Robinson, Amaya Stallworth, Jayda Taylor, Jorielle Thomas, Kendra Tucker, Adora Ude, Brandon Williams and William Woodfork.

Steger: Lendsy Aguilar-Gutierrez, Abigail Byrns, Selene Castaneda, Anthony Claxton, Nathan Del Horno, Deni Flowers, Marysol Horta-Aguilar, Jordyn Hosmer, Vanessa Ibarra, AuDarian Jackson, Nyla Kelley, Nicholas Kreis, John Kulik Jr., Jordan Leonhardt, Sofia Lucente, Laura Oviyach, Dominic Pena, Emma Perchinski, Payton Perchinski, Oluwasorosolami Ponmile, Seyi Ponmile, Olivia Pressler, Aiden Rosas, Ethan Rosas, Devin Smith, Jacob Tennison and Nyila Williams.

Thornton: Paola Bravo, Gabrielle Lundin, Nicholas Marcum and Adriana Ramirez.

Tinley Park: Tiana Bradley, Trinity Cowles, Sean DeCastro, Kevin Denty, Jonathan Dewberry Jr., Ava Esparza, Benjamin Kooyenga, Thomas Kooyenga, Amir Lewis, Maximus Mele, Iris Palomeque and Tommy Walsh.

University Park: Kamaria Brown, Janiya Coates, Aireyanna Dismuke, Cheyenne Dismuke, Kaliyah Gross, Tyisha Jackson, Martin Leedy, Taylor Medlock, Khaliah Mitchell, Kaleb Stanford, Zaria Stewart and Makayla Wilson.

Westmont: Elizabeth Fagan.

About Marian Catholic High School

As a Catholic co-educational college preparatory high school, Marian Catholic High School’s goal is to help every student realize their personal best academically, athletically, artistically and spiritually through a

challenging and diverse academic curriculum, numerous extracurricular programs, and daily opportunities to grow in faith. Our students develop essential skills for post-secondary education, including inductive and deductive logic, critical thinking, research principles, and oral and written communication skills. Marian Catholic also provides a flexible curriculum of liberal, fine and practical arts which serves students’ particular needs and opens them to a variety of career choices. Visit www.marianchs.com for more information.

Founded in 1958 by the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Illinois (https://springfieldop.org/), Marian Catholic maintains a strong commitment to the Dominican tradition of study, prayer, community, and preaching. Marian Catholic students seek truth, exhibit personal responsibility, cultivate their individual talents, and demonstrate ethical leadership and Christian service.