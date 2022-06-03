Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts Rolls Over

The Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts raffle rolled over Thursday. (Gary Kopycinski)

Homewood, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts Raffle rolled over Thursday night when number 10 was chosen, revealing the Queen of Diamonds. The Chicago Heights school’s 2013 alumnus Jason Fleming won $100.

The 50/50 pot now stands in excess of $56,500.

Tickets are available at Rudy’s at Balagio, 17501 Dixie Highway in Homewood.

Rudy’s opens daily at 4:00 PM.

Drawings for the raffle are weekly every Thursday at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $5.00 each and are available during business hours at Rudy’s.

Tickets are $5.00 per ticket and must include full name, phone number, and the chosen card number, one of the remaining numbers on the board, pictured above. If the Queen of Hearts is revealed, you receive half the jackpot. The Joker, already revealed, pays $500. Any Ace pays $250. All other cards pay $100.

Winner need not be present, but hopefuls generally begin gathering after 5:00 PM, with more showing up as the evening progresses.

All tickets are disposed of each week as the pot continues to grow. As this Queen of Hearts raffle continues to roll over, drawings will continue until the actual Queen of Hearts is revealed.

Marian Catholic High School is a Catholic, coeducational, college preparatory high school within the Dominican tradition of study, prayer, community, and preaching. Marian Catholic students seek truth, exhibit personal responsibility, cultivate their individual talents, and demonstrate ethical leadership and Christian service.

