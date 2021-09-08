Musical Performances Enhance the Art Fair Experience

Main Street Music Fest, September 18 (Image: Village of Park Forest)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- After a year’s absence due to COVID, the 65th Annual Park Forest Art Fair returns on September 18-19 accompanied by a wide array of musical performances on both days.

On Saturday, Park Forest will present Main Street Music Fest featuring four groups, according to Chuck Sabey, Park Forest Cultural Arts Supervisor. The music stage will be located outdoors at Main and Cunningham Streets and adjacent to the art fair.

Kicking the fest off at 11:30 a.m. is Blend Acoustic featuring Chicago music scene mainstays Sean Cantorna and Neal Alger playing a variety of classic rock and pop from the 60s to current hits. Alger, a Park Forest native, and Rich East High School graduate, is an accomplished stage musician and studio guitarist.

The Raices Latin Jazz Quintet takes the stage at 1:15 p.m. featuring mambo and Latin jazz music from the 60s by artists like Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, and Mongo Santamaria.

Next up is Andrea Billups and Cuz’n performing a variety of R&B, pop, and jazz music beginning at 3 p.m. The group features Andrea Billups on vocals, Jeffrey Sheffield on guitar, Albert Caldwell on keyboard, and drummer DeAngelo Barnes. Billups recently performed at the Juneteenth Celebration at Governors State University.

Finally, at 4:45 p.m, Doc Payne & the Payne Relief Smooth Blues Band will energize the crowd and bring the festival to a close.

Patchouli performs at the Park Forest Art Fair on Sunday, September 19 (Photo: Patchouli)

On Sunday, Patchouli will return to the Art Fair, performing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The popular folk duo featuring Julie Patchouli and Bruce Hecksel has released 22 albums, toured the world performing over 4,000 shows, and appeared frequently on TV and film. This performance of “Under the Sky” shows why they continue to be an Art Fair favorite.

The 64th Park Forest Art Fair was Two Years Ago!