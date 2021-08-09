Park Forest Library Announces September Events

The Park Forest Public Library is Open. (Photo: John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has announced its line-up for September which features events of interest to patrons of all ages.

For the younger crowd, there will be a Back-to-School Giveaway on Friday, September 3 at 11 AM with the first 20 kids getting a backpack full of useful school supplies. There will be additional items available for those who do not receive the backpack. No registration is required.

For teens 12-17, there is a DIY Pop Socket project at 11 AM on Friday, September 17. Participants can customize their phone or make a gift for a friend. All materials are provided. Registration is required and begins at 9 AM on September 13.

For adults 18 and over interested in crafts, the library is offering wooden chalk board tray kits to create menus, trinket trays or wall hangings. All materials are provided, but supplies are limited. Registration opens on August 16 with pick-up on September 3 at 12 PM.

September’s Community Read book is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict. This story of J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, who was forced to hide her true identity as a Black American woman, is also a Good Morning America book selection. Participants can pick up a free copy of the book to read at their leisure. Registration to reserve a copy opens at 9 AM on August 30.

Patrons can pick up a free copy of Amanda Gorman’s new children’s book, “Change Sings!” on Thursday, September 30 at noon. The picture book tells how we can make a difference when we join our voices together. Gorman recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration. There are a limited number of copies available and registration for this offer opens on September 6.

There are also three virtual events offered in September. The first is a September 11 remembrance from historical presenter Jim Gibbons. The event is at 6:30 PM on Thursday, September 16. Registered participants will receive an email the day prior to the event containing the Zoom link.

The second and third virtual events are Tasty Tuesdays with Chef Michael Niksic. On September 7, the program will focus on the best banana bread recipes. On September 21, the chef will discuss fresh baked challah. Both events start at noon and will be available on the library’s YouTube Channel.

More information on all these events can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown here).

The Park Forest Public Library is open for all services from 10 AM to 7 PM Monday through Thursday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Friday and Saturday.