Park Forest Police Investigate Shooting & Armed Robbery

Krotiak between the E1 and E2 courtyard entrances on Feb. 5. (Photo: Jenni Marie Weaver)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery and shooting that occurred on February 5, 2022 shortly after 8:00 pm on the 0-100 block of Krotiak Road.



According to police, as the victim arrived to a residence, he was allegedly confronted by three men armed with handguns who demanded his jewelry. During a struggle that ensued, one of the alleged offenders shot the man in the upper thigh and additional gunfire stuck two nearby homes, according to police.

No one else was injured, police said.

A responding officer quickly deployed their tourniquet and provided initial medical treatment to the victim. The Park Forest Paramedics arrived on scene and the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated and released later that evening.

The alleged offenders in this reported armed robbery and shooting are described as younger men, one wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and the other two wearing all black clothing. They fled the area in an unwashed, dark-colored four door sedan with heavily tinted windows, according to police.

The Park Forest Police Department is requesting residents in the area check their home surveillance cameras for a vehicle matching that description or any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

“We’re working 24/7 to prevent incidents like this,” police said in a statement. ”If you ever observe anything suspicious, please don’t hesitate to contact our non-emergency line at (708) 748-4700, or 911 in the case of an emergency. An observant resident is one of our best crime-fighting tools.”