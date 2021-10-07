Park Forest Police Seek Missing Person

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person, Nicholas T. Kowalski. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is actively investigating the missing person complaint of Nicholas T. Kowalski.

According to the statement, Mr. Kowalski last spoke with his family on the evening of Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Since then, Mr. Kowalski has not had contact with any family members.

Police describe Mr. Kowalski is described as a Caucasian male, 29 years of age, approximately 5’8″ tall, 140 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Kowalski wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms, including skeleton tattoos on both hands, according to the statement.

Police said it is unknown what clothing Kowalski might currently be wearing.

Missing person Nicholas Kowalski was last seen driving this vehicle, a blue 2000 GMC Savana bearing Indiana registration number TK773LOC. (Photo: PFPD)

Mr. Kowalski may be in the area of Northwest Indiana and is possibly driving a blue 2000 GMC Savana bearing Indiana registration number TK773LOC, according to police. That actual vehicle is pictured above.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Kowalski’s whereabouts, or the location of the above-described GMC Savana, is asked to contact the Park Forest Police Department at (708) 748-4700.

Please help by sharing this post.