Prairie State College Announces Finalists for Presidential Search

The final candidates in the PSC Presidential search Pamela Haney, Ph.D. and Michael D. Anthony, Ph.D. (PHOTOS SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Prairie State College Board of Trustees have announced two candidates as their finalists in the search for the college’s 17th president.

Michael D. Anthony, Ph.D., will interview at Prairie State College on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Dr. Anthony currently serves as the Vice President, Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, IL. He has 18 years of experience in higher education and has been involved nationally within the student affairs profession since the start of his career. Dr. Anthony previously served as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, MN. He was the inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at Oakton Community College and inaugural Director of the Cultural Center at the University of Louisville.

Dr. Anthony sits on the Board of Directors for New Star in Chicago Heights, IL, and the Prairie State College Foundation.

He has extensive experience as a college administrator and has taught at both two and four-year institutions. Dr. Anthony has also led hundreds of workshops attended by thousands of students and practitioners on various topics. He is published in the area of African American male success in college, leadership pedagogy, and decision making. Dr. Anthony was a fellow with the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) and the Thomas Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership. He has traveled abroad to the Caribbean and Southeast Asia to teach and lead international service projects.

Dr. Anthony holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Organizational Development and a masters of arts in Higher Education Administration from the University of Louisville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a concentration in Marketing from North Carolina State University.

Pamela Haney, Ph.D., will interview at Prairie State College on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Dr. Haney currently serves as Vice President, Academic Affairs at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL. She has 26 years of experience in higher education, leading areas of academic and student affairs. Under her leadership, Dr. Haney has oversight of academic and workforce subdivisions. She works collaboratively with Student Development and other subdivisions to deliver programs to more than 17,000 Moraine Valley students annually. During her 17 years at Moraine Valley Community College, Dr. Haney has served as dean of Science, Business, and Computer Technology, Dean of Liberal Arts, and Dean of Academic Services.

Dr. Haney has worked at the University of Nevada-Reno, where she served as University Ombudsman for faculty and staff from 2007 to 2009. In this role, she served as an independent and confidential resource for employees. Dr. Haney was also a program administrator and an assistant professor of Communication Arts at Defiance College in Ohio. She served as co-director of the Honors Program, Communication Arts Internship Director, and Multicultural Programming Events Coordinator. She also taught Speech Communication as an assistant professor at Norfolk State University in Virginia.

Dr. Haney also has experience in civic and community engagement, leading her to serve on several committees. She currently serves as a board member for a community organization in a south suburban community of Cook County, Illinois.

She holds a doctorate in Interpersonal Communication from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, a master’s degree in Speech Communication, and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Norfolk State University in Virginia.

The finalists, both Dr. Anthony and Dr. Haney, will interview with the presidential search committee, followed by an open forum. They will then have lunch with the Prairie State College Cabinet, tour the campus and participate in a second open forum. The interview will conclude with dinner with the PSC Board of Trustees.

Faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the public are invited to meet with the finalists at the open forum sessions, held each day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again at 3:15 – 4:15 p.m., in the Barnes and Noble College Auditorium.

For more about the presidential search process and the finalists, visit prairiestate.edu/presidentssearch.aspx.