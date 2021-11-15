Prairie State College Hosts 10th Anniversary Veterans Day Ceremony

A Veterans Day speaker at Prairie State College. (Photo: PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) hosted a 10th Anniversary Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Barnes & Noble College Auditorium. Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Howard Robinson, President of the Olympia Fields Library Board of Trustees, delivered the keynote address.

“Today, we honor our veterans from all walks of life who left their homes, their families, their jobs – ordinary folk like you and I – who without hesitancy left to protect their country because they felt the sense of patriotism,” Robinson said during his address.

In celebration of 10 years for the PSC Office of Military Student Affairs, Georges Sanon, Military Student Affairs Coordinator, presented a reflection recap of special events, parades, and programs offered over the years.

PSC welcomed Bloom Township High School NJROTC students for the posting of colors, and Rev. Joe Jamison delivered the Invocation after the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance and the Benediction. Local officials, including PSC Trustees Chairman Ronald White, Miriam Slaughter, Jay Readey, and student trustee Ryan Jones, Village of Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, Olympia Field Trustee Wills Pennington, Matteson Trustee Don Meeks, and Olympia Fields Park District Board Trustee VP. Deborah Robinson was present for the ceremony.

A salute to veterans at Prairie State College. (Photo: PSC)

During the ceremony, PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony presented Comcast with the award for Outstanding Supporter of the Office of Military Student Affairs. Dr. Anthony also presented the Outstanding Service Award of the Military Student Affairs Center to Lucia Garcia-Gallegos.

“We were extremely pleased to honor all of our veterans past and present with our ceremony today,” said Dr. Anthony. “We’d like to thank Command Sergeant Major Howard Robinson for taking time to speak to the College, the Bloom Township High School NJROTC, and Comcast for its unwavering support of our Office of Military Student Affairs. Also, a sincere thank you to all the men and women who have served.”